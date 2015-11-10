FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY banking regulator unveils details about planned cybersecurity rules
November 10, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

NY banking regulator unveils details about planned cybersecurity rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - New York State’s financial services regulator unveiled details on Tuesday about potential new cybersecurity regulation for banks and insurance companies under its jurisdiction.

The details, which appeared in an outline sent by the New York Financial Department of Services (NYDFS) to other state and federal regulators, are the most comprehensive to date about the planned regulations, which the agency has been publicly discussing since at least May.

The regulations, if ultimately adopted, would include requiring written cybersecurity policies and procedures in 12 areas, including customer data privacy and network security. Firms would also have to develop policies to require that outside service providers also keep data secure. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

