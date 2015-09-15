Cisco routers vulnerable to new attack, cyber firm FireEye says

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Security researchers say they have uncovered previously unknown attacks on the core devices used to route traffic around the Internet, allowing hackers to harvest vast amounts of data while going undetected by existing cybersecurity defences.

The attacks replace the operating system used in network equipment from Cisco, the world’s biggest maker of routers, the computer forensic arm of U.S. security research firm FireEye, Mandiant, said on Tuesday.

So far, Mandiant has found 14 instances of router implants in India, Mexico, Philippines and Ukraine, the company said in a blog post. (Reporting by Eric Auchard, editing by Louise Heavens)