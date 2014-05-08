FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas police arrest man linked to Target data breach -report
May 8, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Texas police arrest man linked to Target data breach -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 (Reuters) - Texas police have arrested a man named Guo Xing Chen they say is linked to the devastating data breach at No. 3 U.S. retail chain Target Corp last year, USA Today cited a state criminal complaint as saying on Wednesday.

“It is also believed Chen is involved in a large-scale credit breach believed to be in excess of $70 million according to investigators from the Target Corporation,” the newspaper cited an arrest affidavit as saying.

The cyber-attack on Target was the second-largest cybersecurity breach at a U.S. retailer. It dented the company’s profits, shook consumer confidence, prompted congressional hearings and helped lead to the removal of Chairman and Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel this week. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

