FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Army says it took down website after hacking incident
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 8, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Army says it took down website after hacking incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Syrian Electronic Army claims responsibility)

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army said on Monday it temporarily took down its website after a group calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army hacked into the site and posted messages.

The Army said in a statement that hackers compromised an element of the army.mil service provider’s content.

“After this came to our attention, the Army took appropriate preventive measures to ensure there was no breach of Army data by taking down the website temporarily,” said Army Brigadier General Malcolm Frost, the chief of Army public affairs.

A group calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army claimed responsibility for the hack and said it left messages on the U.S. Army website, including one saying: “Your commanders admit they are training the people they have sent you to die fighting.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.