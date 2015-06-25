FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US intelligence chief: China top suspect in hack of US agency -WSJ
June 25, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

US intelligence chief: China top suspect in hack of US agency -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The United States’ intelligence chief said on Thursday that China was the top suspect in a hack of a U.S. agency that compromised the personnel records of millions of Americans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made the comment at a Washington intelligence conference, the Journal reported. “You have to kind of salute the Chinese for what they did,” given the difficulty of the intrusion, the paper quoted Clapper as saying. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)

