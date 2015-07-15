FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says computer hacking forum Darkode dismantled, 12 charged
July 15, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says computer hacking forum Darkode dismantled, 12 charged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies from around the world have shut down Darkode, an international online forum used by cybercriminals, and brought charges against 12 people linked to the site, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

“Darkode represented one of the gravest threats to the integrity of data on computers in the United States and around the world and was the most sophisticated English-speaking forum for criminal computer hackers in the world,” U.S. Attorney David Hickton said in announcing the charges in Pittsburgh.

Writing by Bill Trott Editing by Doina Chiacu

