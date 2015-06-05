FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Data obtained in U.S. govt hack dates back to 1985 - U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 5, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

Data obtained in U.S. govt hack dates back to 1985 - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Data stolen in the recent hack of U.S. government computers includes security clearance information and background checks dating to 1985, a U.S. official said, underlining the far-reaching scale of one of the largest known thefts of federal government data.

“This is deep. The data goes back to 1985. This means that they potentially have information about retirees, and they could know what they did after leaving government,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Access to information from the breach at Office of Personnel Management computer networks, such as birthdates, Social Security numbers and bank information, could help hackers test potential passwords to other sites, including those containing information about critical weapons systems, said the official.

“That could give them a huge advantage.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Jason Szep and Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.