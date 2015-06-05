U.S. investigating cyber breach as national security matter- official

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A cyber breach into U.S. government workers’ personnel data is being investigated as a national security matter, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Such national security investigations are used to probe actions thought to have originated from a state entity or terrorist organization, and the actor in the recent breach is not thought to be a terrorist organization, the official said.

Media reports have said U.S. officials suspected the cyber attack originated in China. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)