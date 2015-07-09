FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed says trying to assess impact of U.S. hack on its workers
July 9, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed says trying to assess impact of U.S. hack on its workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s top supplier, on Thursday said it was trying to assess the impact on its workers from a massive breach of U.S. personnel and security clearance records held by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

The government agency on Thursday said the stolen data included Social Security numbers and other sensitive information on 21.5 million people who have undergone background checks for security clearances, millions more than previously reported.

“Our cyber and counterintelligence teams have been in constant contact with several government agencies to determine the impact to our employees,” Lockheed spokesman Steve Field told Reuters. He said employees were being encouraged to participate in credit monitoring services and increase their vigilance as result of the incident. Field declined comment on how many Lockheed employees were affected.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr

