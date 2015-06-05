House memo says U.S. agency knows types of data exposed to hackers

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of Personnel Management knows what types of data were exposed to hackers who broke into government computers but not what data was actually taken, a U.S. House of Representatives memo said on Friday.

The memo was sent to all House staff by Chief Administrative Officer Ed Cassidy, and was obtained by Reuters. Cassidy’s office provides support services to the House, including cyber-security services. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham)