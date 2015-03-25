FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls for global consensus on tackling cybercrime
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 25, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. calls for global consensus on tackling cybercrime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The United States called on Wednesday for an international consensus to tackle the growing threat of cyber crime in financial services and other sectors, saying governments alone cannot tackle the problem.

“We now need to develop consensus around ways to respond to this threat,” U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin told the CityWeek conference in London.

Any solution will be suboptimal if governments act alone with the help of the financial services sector, she said.

“There is no silver bullet,” she said.

Reaching a state of absolute cyber security is an unattainable goal. “Each of us must recognise this risk is perhaps the most pressing operational risk of our time,” Raskin said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
