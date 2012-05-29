FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN to warn member nations on risk of Flame virus
May 29, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

UN to warn member nations on risk of Flame virus

Jim Finkle

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - A United Nations agency charged with helping member nations secure their national infrastructures plans to issue a stern warning about the risk of the Flame virus that was recently discovered in Iran and other parts of the Middle East.

“This is the most serious warning we have ever put out,” said Marco Obiso, cyber security coordinator for the U.N.’s International Telecommunications Union.

The confidential warning will tell member nations that the Flame virus is a dangerous espionage tool that could potentially be used to attack critical infrastructure, he said in an interview.

