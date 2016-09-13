Lender CYBG to meet financial targets sooner than expected

Sept 13 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc said it expected to deliver double-digit return on tangible equity by the end of 2019, sooner than it previously forecast, banking on its ability to reduce costs and increase capital efficiencies despite tough market conditions.

The Glasgow-based lender, which was spun off by National Australia Bank Ltd, Australia's biggest lender by assets, said it would invest more than 350 million pounds over the next two years to drive capital and cost efficiencies.

CYBG reiterated its full-year outlook for net interest margin and underlying operating costs, adding that trading had continued in line with expectations. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)