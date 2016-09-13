UPDATE 2-Lender CYBG makes large push to cut costs in tough market

(Adds company, analyst comments, details, background)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British lender CYBG Plc said it would invest more than 350 million pounds ($466 million) over the next two years to reduce costs and increase efficiencies in a tough trading market.

CYBG, which was spun off by National Australia Bank , said it was targeting more than 100 million pounds of sustainable cost reductions by 2019.

The lender would cut costs by reducing its branch network by shifting more customers to other channels or branches, its finance head said on a call with journalists.

“We have clunky customers processes, so a lot of what we are doing is about simplifying and... digitising so we deliver better customer services at lower cost,” CFO Ian Smith said. “In due course, we will reduce our branch network.”

CYBG operates 270 branches across its Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank brands, according to its website.

CYBG’s shares fell as much as 5 percent, making it the second-largest loser on London’s midcap index, with analysts pointing to the execution risks associated with its larger-than-expected cost-cutting programme.

“In an environment with a clearly tougher outlook for margins and lower-than-expected loan growth, the group’s cost cutting programme is larger than we were expecting but comes with significant execution risk,” KBW Research wrote in a note.

CYBG said the programme would allow it to deliver double-digit return on tangible equity by 2019, sooner than it previously forecast.

The lender said the target factored in changed conditions after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, assuming a 0 percent base rate, unemployment rates of between 5-6 percent and GDP growth of 1-2 percent.

Concerns over the ability of newer banks to challenge the big lenders have increased after Brexit, as analysts predict some may struggle if an economic downturn slashes loan demand.

Virgin Money has said lower-for-longer interest rates had heaped pressure on banks’ financial performance, while Shawbrook expects uncertainty post Brexit could lead to deferred investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.

CYBG CEO David Duffy said Brexit had not had any material impact yet.

“We are actually being very conservative on the growth side, which is where Brexit, if it affects, the pain would be felt,” Duffy said. “We are compensating... by delivering more cost effective actions.”

The lender said its cost-to-income ratio would be 55-58 percent by 2019, versus its previous forecast of under 60 percent by 2020.

Annual loan growth would be mid-single digits, CYBG added. ($1 = 0.7508 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)