Lender CYBG says on track for full-year results

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc, the lender spun off from National Australia Bank, reported a 2.3 percent rise in net interest income for the nine months to June and said it expects to meet its full-year expectations.

The Glasgow-based challenger bank said trading in three months to June 30 was in line with its expectations and that underlying operating costs for the full year will be at least 10 million pounds ($13.21 million) lower than previously thought.

CYBG's mortgage book grew to 22.8 billion pounds by June 30, from 22.4 billion pounds at the end of March 2017. ($1 = 0.7570 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)