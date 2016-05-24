FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UK's Clydesdale Bank posts 2.5 pct rise in H1 net interest income
#Corrections News
May 24, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-UK's Clydesdale Bank posts 2.5 pct rise in H1 net interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in first paragraph to from )

May 24 (Reuters) - Clydesdale Bank Plc on Tuesday posted a 2.5 percent rise in first-half net interest income, helped by growth in mortgage lending and lower term deposit and wholesale funding costs.

The Glasgow-based lender, which made its London debut in February, reported a net interest income of 400 million pounds ($579.52 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 390 million pounds a year earlier.

Customer lending grew 2.8 percent while deposits were up 4.6 percent.

$1 = 0.6902 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
