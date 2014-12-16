FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclacel lead drug likely to fail trial, says safety board
December 16, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cyclacel lead drug likely to fail trial, says safety board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc said an independent data and safety board determined that its lead drug was unlikely to show a statistically significant improvement in survival in some leukemia patients.

The company’s stock plunged about 47 percent to $1.49 before the bell on Tuesday.

The board is evaluating the company’s oral drug, sapacitabine, which is being tested in a late-stage study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

