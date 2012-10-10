FACTBOX-Cycling-Quotes about USADA decision on Lance Armstrong

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) released on Wednesday its reasons for banning seven times Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong from sport. Following is a selection of quotes about the report.

USADA CEO TRAVIS TYGART

“The evidence shows beyond any doubt that the US Postal Service Pro Cycling Team ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”

ARMSTRONG ATTORNEY SEAN BREEN

“The alleged ‘reasoned decision’ from USADA will be a one-sided hatchet job - a taxpayer funded tabloid piece rehashing old, disproved, unreliable allegations based largely on axe-grinders, serial perjurers, coerced testimony, sweetheart deals and threat -induced stories.”

THE INTERNATIONAL CYCLING UNION (UCI)

“The UCI will examine all information received in order to consider issues of appeal and recognition, jurisdiction and statute of limitation, within the term of appeal of 21 days, as required by the World Anti-Doping Code.”

USA CYCLING

“USA Cycling is aware of today’s announcement by USADA regarding the Lance Armstrong case and is currently awaiting details from USADA regarding the specific actions to be taken against the named individuals.”

AMERICAN CYCLIST GEORGE HINCAPIE

“I would have been much more comfortable talking only about myself, but understood that I was obligated to tell the truth about everything I knew. So that is what I did.”

AMERICAN CYCLIST TOM DANIELSON

“After years of doing things the right way, I was presented with a choice that to me, did not feel like a choice at all. In the environment that I was in, it felt like something I had to do in order to continue following my dream.”

AMERICAN CYCLIST CHRISTIAN VANDE VELDE

“One day, I was presented with a choice that to me, at the time, seemed like the only way to continue to follow my dream at the highest level of the sport. I gave in and crossed the line, a decision that I deeply regret.”

AMERICAN CYCLIST DAVID ZABRISKIE

“I accept full responsibility and was happy to come forward and tell USADA my whole story; I want to do my share to help bring this entire issue to the fore and ensure a safe, healthy, and clean future for cycling.” (Compiled by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)