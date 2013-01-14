FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lance Armstrong visits Livestrong Foundation to apologize to staff
January 14, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

Lance Armstrong visits Livestrong Foundation to apologize to staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong on Monday visited the Austin, Texas, office of the cancer foundation he started to apologize to the staff of about 100 people, a spokeswoman for the Livestrong Foundation said.

“He had a private conversation with the staff, who have done the important work of the foundation for many years,” said foundation spokeswoman Katherine McLane.

The apology came on the day that Armstrong was scheduled to tape an interview with Oprah Winfrey to air on Thursday -- his first interview since being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.

The disgraced cyclist plans to admit in the interview to doping throughout his career, USA Today reported on Saturday.

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Greg McCune

