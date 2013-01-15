Armstrong's comments on doping not as expected -Oprah Winfrey

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong “did not come clean in the way I expected,” celebrated talk show host Oprah Winfrey said on Tuesday, a day after recording a lengthy interview with the disgraced cyclist.

Armstrong, 41, addressed accusations that he used performance-enhancing drugs in his racing career in the interview with Winfrey, which will air on Thursday on Winfrey’s OWN network.

In an appearance on CBS on Tuesday, Winfrey said she would leave to others to decide if Armstrong was contrite, but added that he was serious and thoughtful in the interview. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)