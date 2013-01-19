TAKE A LOOK-Lance Armstrong admits to doping

Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling career in a two-part interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey. LATEST NEWS > Lifetime ban is 'death penalty' says Armstrong > Armstrong's mask slips as he reveals toll on family > Armstrong hopes lifetime ban will be lifted > Armstrong biopic in the works > Whitney Houston's family outdrew Armstrong on OWN > I empathise but don't sympathise with Armstrong - Millar > Reform needed to reassure sponsors after Armstrong > WADA chief dismisses Armstrong's "clean after 2005" claim > UCI welcomes Armstrong's truth commission offer > Armstrong's 'dark episode' is sad day for sport - IOC > Armstrong joins disgraced sprint duo in hall of infamy > Armstrong finally admits to doping > Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong > Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA > Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong > Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers > In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment > Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption > WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview > Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts > Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal > Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views > Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong > For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen > Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics FACTBOXES > Performance enhancing drugs used in sports > Reaction to Lance Armstrong's doping admission (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)