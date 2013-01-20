FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling-Johnson says Armstrong will be forgiven
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 20, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Cycling-Johnson says Armstrong will be forgiven

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change in text)

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong received support from another fallen sportsman on Sunday when Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson said the American will be forgiven for cheating.

Armstrong, 41, admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey this week that he used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. Last year he was stripped of his titles after being labelled a “serial cheat” by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Johnson, one of sport’s most notorious dopers having won the 1988 Olympic 100 title before his medal was taken away three days later for taking steroids, said Armstrong could still rebuild his standing with the public.

”American people will forgive him,“ Johnson told BBC radio. ”I don’t think it will be tough for him to make a living. I hope he can move on and do good things. If he can find some way to make a living he will be fine.

“I think people will judge him differently, based on what he did for humanity and for cancer.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.