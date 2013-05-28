Lance Armstrong-founded charity says Nike drops sponsorship

May 28 (Reuters) - The Livestrong Foundation, the cancer charity founded by disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, said on Tuesday that Nike Inc had dropped its sponsorship of the group, which is known for its distinctive yellow wristbands.

The group had flourished during Armstrong’s cycling career, which saw him win the grueling Tour de France race seven times, titles he was stripped of last year amid accusations that he used performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong admitted to doping early this year and stepped aside from the charity, which he had founded after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The group said Nike’s move was not unexpected.

“We expected and planned for changes like this and are therefore in a good position to adjust swiftly and move forward with our patient-focused work,” the group said in a statement.

Nike officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.