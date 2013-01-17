FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze - IOC
#Olympics News
January 17, 2013

Olympics-Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze - IOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong has been stripped of his 2000 Olympic bronze medal, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) official told Reuters on Thursday.

American Armstrong has been stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after riders testified that he took drugs.

He is due to appear on U.S. television later on Thursday and reports say he will confess. (Reporting by Kralos Grohmann; Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)

