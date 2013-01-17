Olympics-Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze - IOC

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong has been stripped of his 2000 Olympic bronze medal, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) official told Reuters on Thursday.

American Armstrong has been stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after riders testified that he took drugs.

He is due to appear on U.S. television later on Thursday and reports say he will confess. (Reporting by Kralos Grohmann; Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)