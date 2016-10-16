FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Cycling-Australian track great Meares retires
#Olympics News
October 16, 2016 / 12:16 AM / 10 months ago

Cycling-Australian track great Meares retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia's track cycling great Anna Meares announced her retirement on Sunday, two months after grabbing her sixth Olympic medal.

The 33-year-old weighed extending her career to ride in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in her home state of Queensland but said she felt it was time to try something new.

"I am really proud of my longevity, also proud of the level of high consistency in my performances and results during my career," she said.

"It is hard to close this chapter, because it is a bloody big one, but I am really excited about the doors opening in to the next chapter of my life."

Meares competed in four Olympics, winning two golds, one silver and three bronze medals. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Andrew Both)

