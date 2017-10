FACTBOX-Cycling-Chris Hoy's Olympic and world championship medals

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - List of Olympic and world championship medals won by Britain Chris Hoy, who announced his retirement from track cycling on Thursday. OLYMPIC GAMES (six gold, one silver) 2000: Silver - Team sprint (with Craig MacLean and Jason Queally) 2004: Gold - 1km track time trial 2008: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff), keirin, sprint 2012: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes), keirin WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (11 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) 1999: Silver - Team Sprint 2000: Silver - Team sprint 2001: Bronze - Team sprint 2002: Gold - 1km time trial, team sprint 2003: Bronze - Team sprint 2004: Gold - 1km time trial; Bronze - team sprint 2005: Gold - Team sprint; Bronze - 1km time trial 2006: Gold - 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint 2007: Gold - Keirin, 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint 2008: Gold - Sprint, keirin; Silver - team sprint 2010: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - team sprint 2011: Silver - Keirin, team sprint, sprint 2012: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - sprint (Compiled by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)