Cycling-Trott announces engagement to British team mate Kenny

LONDON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - British Olympic track cycling gold medallists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny are to tie the knot.

“Merry Christmas everyone. I’ve had the most amazing couple of days thanks to @JasonKenny107 and the whole family #engaged”, Trott write on Twitter on Thursday.

Trott, 22, took two gols at London 2012 in the team pursuit and omnium while 26-year-old Kenny also topped the podium in team sprint and individual sprint.

Both are expected to be part of the British team for the Rio Olympics in 2016.