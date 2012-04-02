Cycling-Cancellara out for up to six weeks after surgery

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Fabian Cancellara has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks after the Olympic time trial champion underwent surgery on a broken collarbone, his RadioShack-Nissan team said on Monday.

Cancellara crashed out of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, breaking his right collarbone in four places.

“He will not return to competition before four or six weeks,” team spokesman Philippe Maertens said by telephone.

Cancellara will miss Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix classic, a race he won in 2006 and 2010.