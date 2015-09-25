FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Dimension Data becomes title sponsor of Africa's team
September 25, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Cycling-Dimension Data becomes title sponsor of Africa's team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Technologies company Dimension Data will take over as title sponsor of the first African team on the Tour de France from MTN-Qhubeqa, the outfit’s management said on Friday.

“We are extremely happy to announce that Dimension Data, the global ICT solutions and services provider, will become the new title partner of Ryder Cycling which owns and manages Team MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung, Africa’s only UCI Professional Continental Cycling Team,” a statement read.

“Effective 1 January 2016, the team’s new name will be Team Dimension Data.”

South African-based MTN-Qhubeka shone on the Tour de France this year with Briton Stephen Cummings winning a prestigious stage on Mandela Day. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Fallon)

