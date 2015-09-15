FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling-Direct Energie succeeds Europcar as French team sponsor
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 15, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cycling-Direct Energie succeeds Europcar as French team sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas supplier Direct Energie is taking over from Europcar as main sponsor of manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau’s cycling team from next year, the two parties said on Tuesday.

Europcar, which took over from Bouygues Telecom in 2011, had announced earlier this year that it would end its sponsorship at the end of 2015.

Direct Energie and Bernaudeau’s team announced their partnership at a press conference.

The team features French crowd favourite Thomas Voeckler, who finished fourth overall in the Tour de France in 2011, as well as sprint specialist Bryan Coquard. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.