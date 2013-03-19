FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Dane Sorensen latest to admit to doping
March 19, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Cycling-Dane Sorensen latest to admit to doping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - Olympic silver medallist Rolf Sorensen has admitted to doping during his successful years in the nineties, the Dane said on Monday.

“It is time that I too - long overdue - admit to having been part of the Epo-era that was a part of the sport in the 90s”, Sorensen, who won silver at the Olympic Games road race in Atlanta in 1996, said in a statement.

Sorensen admitted to having taken the hormone erythropoietin (EPO) and cortisone but told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he was more “a party smoker on Saturdays as opposed to a needle addict”.

“I have never used blood transfusions, which I am totally against, and I simply will not be compared with Lance Armstrong”, he added in the newspaper.

Sorensen is the latest in a long line of cyclists to have confessed to doping after Lance Armstrong admitted in January to taking performing-enhancing drugs during his seven straight Tour de France victories from 1999-2005.

Earlier this year fellow Dane Michael Rasmussen admitted to more than a decade of doping. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Tom Pilcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
