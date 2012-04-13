FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Martin avoids surgery after crash with car
April 13, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Cycling-Martin avoids surgery after crash with car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Time-trial cycling world champion Tony Martin does not need surgery despite fracturing his shoulder blade, upper arm and facial bones when he was hit by a car during a training ride this week, his team said on Friday.

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider, a favourite for the London Olympics, lost consciousness after the accident in Switzerland and was taken to hospital.

“My feeling today is much better than the last two days,” Martin said in a statement.

“I am happy that the fractures won’t need surgery. I‘m at home now. For me it’s really important. The day of the accident I was thinking - why has this happened to me? But now I have to say I was lucky, it could have been much worse.”

The 26-year-old German won the time trial gold medal at the world championships in Copenhagen last September.

A date for his return to training has not been set but his participation in London in July and August looks unlikely to be compromised. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)

