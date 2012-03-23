FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Millar breaks collarbone as Olympic decision looms
March 23, 2012

Cycling-Millar breaks collarbone as Olympic decision looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - British road cyclist David Millar broke his collarbone in a crash in the Harelbeke race in Belgium on Friday just weeks before a decision on whether his Olympic ban will be lifted.

“I broke my collarbone, now it’s decision time, to operate or not to operate?” the Garmin-Barracuda rider said on his Twitter feed after a race won by Tom Boonen.

Millar, who admitted doping in 2004, is banned from competing for Britain at the London Games because of a British Olympic Association (BOA) by-law preventing drug cheats from taking part in the Games.

The by-law has been challenged by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to make a decision in April. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

