Rabobank ends sponsorship of professional cycling

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank said on Friday it will end its sponsorship of men’s and women’s professional cycling teams at the end of this year following publication of a report from the American doping authority USADA last week.

“We are no longer convinced that the international professional world of cycling can make this a clean and fair sport. We are not confident that this will change for the better in the foreseeable future,” Bert Bruggink, Rabobank board member, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Boyle)