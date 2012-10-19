FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank ends sponsorship of professional cycling
#Financials
October 19, 2012

Rabobank ends sponsorship of professional cycling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank said on Friday it will end its sponsorship of men’s and women’s professional cycling teams at the end of this year following publication of a report from the American doping authority USADA last week.

“We are no longer convinced that the international professional world of cycling can make this a clean and fair sport. We are not confident that this will change for the better in the foreseeable future,” Bert Bruggink, Rabobank board member, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Jon Boyle)

