Cycling-Tour-Cavendish "fine" after crash
#Olympics News
July 19, 2012 / 7:08 PM / 5 years ago

Cycling-Tour-Cavendish "fine" after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - World champion Mark Cavendish crashed towards the end of the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a flag waved by a spectator got wrapped around his handlebars on Thursday.

The incident happened some three kilometres from the finish but the Briton escaped with a swollen leg.

“He’s sitting with me, he’s fine,” Team Sky sports director Sean Yates said by telephone.

Cavendish related the incident on his Twitter feed: “Thanks to the (expletive) who crashed me at 3km to go today by waving his flag so it wrapped round my handlebars. Bike’s broke. Leg’s swollen.”

Cavendish is among the favourites for the London Olympic road race on July 28. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
