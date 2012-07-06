Cycling-Tour-Injured Freire out of race, doubtful for Olympics

METZ, France, July 6 (Reuters) - Spanish rider Oscar Freire is out of the Tour de France and doubtful for the London Olympics after breaking a rib and perforating a lung in a crash during the sixth stage on Friday.

““He will not start the race tomorrow,” Katusha team director Torsten Schmidt told Reuters.

The 36-year-old three-times world champion and former Tour green jersey winner must spend at least three days in hospital.

Freire now faces a race against time to be fit for the Olympic cycling road race at the end of the month.

A host of riders were taken to hospital after two big pileups on the sixth stage, the latest in a string of crashes. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)