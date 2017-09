Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race overall leader's yellow jersey, holds a glass of champagne as he cycles during the 109.5-km (68 miles) final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Chris Froome of Team Sky won his second Tour de France title when he finished safely in the bunch on the last stage won by German Andre Greipel on Sunday.

Colombian Nairo Quintana finished second and his Movistar team mate Alejandro Valverde of Spain took third place.