Cycling-Zhong gold underlines Chinese threat in Rio

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A few days after breaking his hand in rage when China were denied gold on a technicality, coach Benoit Vetu was raising it in triumph after Zhong Tianshi became the first Chinese rider to be crowned world sprint champion on Sunday.

Zhong powered to victory in an all-Chinese final against Lin Junhong at the London velodrome on what could be a landmark afternoon for the sport’s speed queens.

The 25-year-old had impressively disposed of twice world champion Kristina Vogel in the semi-finals, while Lin had beaten veteran Olympic champion Anna Meares of Australia.

Frenchman Vetu was able to sit back and enjoy the final, knowing one of his team were about to make history.

”I feel very proud of them,“ he told Reuters. ”This is perfect. Five months before the Olympics to have two in the final is great for the confidence, it could not be much better.

“In the past they perhaps got nervous about taking on the legends, like Meares, but this shows that they now have the mental strength to go with their other qualities.”

Former world medallist Vetu was hired by the Chinese specifically to win the team sprint in Rio.

That was why he was so enraged by what happened in the team sprint final in London last week, when reigning world champions Gong Jinjie and Zhong were relegated to silver because of an illegal change after beating Russia in the final.

After hearing the judges’ decision, Vetu slammed his hand against a hoarding and broke a bone.

On Sunday his plaster cast was signed by Zhong, who he says is a sprinter “like no other I have seen”.

“She is amazing physiologically,” he said. “I’ve never really come across a rider like her, the strength and power and now she is not afraid to win. She has just beaten one of the legends of the sport.”

While Vetu said the structures were perhaps not yet in place to make China a force across all the disciplines, as far as sprinting goes, they are now a big threat.

Had it not been for a judges’ decision they would have been celebrating two golds from London.

”I think what happened in the team sprint made them angry, gave them more energy,“ Vetu said. ”It really gave them extra motivation to win the individual sprint.

“Everybody knew we were better than the Russians.”

The target in Rio, he said, was still a first cycling gold medal for China, but after their performances in London they will no longer be surprise packages.

“The expectations now will be raised a little, but it will be harder in Rio,” Vetu said. “But a gold medal would have a huge impact for Chinese women’s cycling.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Nick Mulvenney)