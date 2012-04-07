Cycling-Kenny beats Hoy in world championships sprint

MELBOURNE, April 7 (Reuters) - Jason Kenny thrashed fellow Briton Chris Hoy in the individual sprint to book a place in the final of the world championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

Title-holder Kenny beat four-time Olympic champion Hoy 2-0 in their best-of-three semi-final and will battle two-time world champion Gregory Bauge of France for the gold medal later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

