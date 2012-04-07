UPDATE 2-Cycling-Bauge wins sprint title after Kenny relegated

* Kenny wins semi-final 2-0

* Boosts chances of Olympic selection

* To face France’s Bauge for title (Recasts after sprint final)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, April 7 (Reuters) - France’s Gregory Bauge won the sprint title at the world championships in Melbourne on Saturday after British title-holder Jason Kenny was controversially relegated in the second round of their best-of-three final series.

After losing the first round, Kenny turned the second round into a three-lap sprint straight out of the gate at the Hisense Arena.

Bauge, taken by surprise, gradually reeled in Kenny with half a lap left but was out-sprinted to the line, leaving the Bolton-born 24-year-old shaking his fist in celebration.

Television replays showed Kenny had come out of his line during the late tussle, which appeared to knock Bauge off course and after some minutes of deliberation, tournament officials awarded the blue riband title to the Frenchman.

Kenny smiled wryly when the result was announced over the loudspeaker but some jeers rang out from the crowd and Britain’s head coach Shane Sutton was incensed.

”They said that he came out of the line but at the time, Bauge had conceded,“ the Australian told Reuters. ”He’d conceded the sprint ... and they relegated him.

“You can tell by the reaction of the crowd. It’s a joke.”

Kenny came second to Bauge for the title last year but the Frenchman was stripped of it earlier this year for breaching the anti-doping “whereabouts” rule.

A deflated Kenny conceded he had made an illegal move.

“It’s just the way it is, the rules are the rules and you can clearly see on the video that I came out of the red (line) and you can’t really argue with that,” he told reporters.

Kenny had earlier thrashed fellow Briton Chris Hoy in their semi-final to boost his hopes of Olympic selection in the sprint and possibly end the Scottish great’s chances of defending all three of his titles at London.

Kenny took silver behind Hoy at the Beijing Games but only one sprint berth will be available for each team at London.

Kenny won their best-of-three series 2-0, attacking early in each round and holding off the four-times Olympic champion in the sprints to the line.

Hoy recovered to thrash Australian Shane Perkins for the bronze medal, and was not ready to concede the Olympic sprint berth to Kenny, despite no other major races before London.

“We’ll have to wait and see, we’ve had five selection events this year, that was the final one. That was the most important one. I’ve won three of those five events and a bronze here,” said the 36-year-old Hoy.

”If Jason gets it, he thoroughly deserves it. He did well tonight. And even that final ride there, although Bauge won the gold medal, Jason gave him something to think about and he did a really good ride.

“Whoever gets the ride for GB in the sprint will do a really good job for sure.”

(Editing by Alastair Himmer and Pritha Sarkar)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympic stories

for more cycling stories