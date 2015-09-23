Cycling-Kiryienka takes time trial gold as Martin's run ends

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nearly man Vasil Kiryienka of Belarus powered his way to victory in the road cycling world championship time trail on Wednesday as Tony Martin’s run of six consecutive podium finishes ended.

Kiryienka, bronze medallist in 2012 and fourth-place finisher the last two years, surprised the favourites by covering the 53km (32.9 miles) course in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 29.45 seconds, according to unofficial results.

Italian Adriano Malori came home 9.08 seconds adrift to take silver, with Frenchman Jerome Coppel grabbing the bronze.

Winner of three straight rainbow jerseys from 2011 before his streak was halted last year by Bradley Wiggins, Martin was widely expected to return to the top of the podium in the United States but the 30-year-old never challenged for the medals. (Editing by Andrew Both)