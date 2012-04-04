CORRECTED-Cycling-Britain sets world record to win men's pursuit title

(Corrects second rider)

MELBOURNE, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain set a world record to win the men’s team pursuit title at the track world cycling championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas’s time of 3 minutes 53.295 seconds at the Hisense Arena eclipsed the previous mark of 3:53.314 set by Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O‘Brien)

