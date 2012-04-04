FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Cycling-Britain sets world record to win men's pursuit title
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 4, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Cycling-Britain sets world record to win men's pursuit title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second rider)

MELBOURNE, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain set a world record to win the men’s team pursuit title at the track world cycling championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas’s time of 3 minutes 53.295 seconds at the Hisense Arena eclipsed the previous mark of 3:53.314 set by Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympic stories

for more cycling stories

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.