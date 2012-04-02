FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Perkins fit for track worlds despite collision
#Olympics News
April 2, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

Cycling-Perkins fit for track worlds despite collision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 2 (Reuters) - Shane Perkins will defend his keirin title at the track cycling world championships this week, despite colliding with a car on Sunday, Australia’s head sprint coach said.

The 25-year-old Perkins was in a collision while training on the Melbourne roads and although he feels a bit sore, he will be on the track for the world championships starting on Wednesday.

“He’s recovered very well - ready to go,” Gary West told reporters on Monday.

Perkins suffered a sprained wrist and a bruised backside, but in spite of the inconvenience he will be fit to ride on his home track.

“His wrist is taped up but he said it’s not a problem. He’s pretty tough so we don’t anticipate a problem. Shane says it’s OK, team physios and team doctors say it’s OK so it’s play on.”

Perkins, the 2010 Commonwealth Games sprint champion, will start his campaign with the team sprint on Wednesday.

“Well got through track session today still a little sore but will on for Wednesday Team Sprint :-) still a day more to recover!!,” he wrote on his Twitter feed (@PerkoPerkins) on Monday.

Reporting by Stuart McDill; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Ossian Shine

