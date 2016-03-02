Cycling-Wiggins impresses as he gets back in track groove

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins was straight back in the groove as he helped propel host nation Britain’s team pursuit squad into first place in qualifying at the world track championships on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Tour de France winner has returned to his velodrome roots for what he hopes will be a golden swansong at the Rio Olympics in August but needs to convince the selectors he still has the track speed.

His pace in the opening skirmishes in London was encouraging as the British quartet, which also included Jonathan Dibben, Steven Burke, Owain Doull, clocked three minutes 55.664 seconds over 4km.

Wiggins said on Tuesday he believed the hosts could break the world record in Thursday’s final, set by Britain on the same track at the London 2012 Olympics when Wiggins, fresh from his Tour victory, won road time trial gold.

“We’re all quite excited that we could break it,” he added. “The event has got faster and we are now training like sprinters -- it’s brutal.”

Wiggins is looking for an eighth Olympic medal in Rio, 16 years after taking a team pursuit bronze in Sydney.

He will also contest the two-man Madison in London on Sunday alongside Mark Cavendish.

Britain averaged 61.103kph in the pursuit, just edging Australia who will be the biggest threat on Thursday when the top eight teams go head-to-head in knockout format.

There was less good news for Britain’s team sprinters on day one.

Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes, who along with the now-retired Chris Hoy won Olympic gold in the team sprint four years ago, were joined by Callum Skinner and could only finish sixth in qualifying and will not contest the medal races later.

New Zealand and Netherlands are to go for gold.

Britain’s female duo Jess Varnish and Katy Marchant also missed out on the medals as they were beaten by France, ending their hopes of qualifying for the Olympics.

The first gold medals will be handed out later on Wednesday in the men’s 15km scratch race, women’s individual pursuit and team sprints. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)