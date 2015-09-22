Cycling-Kiwi Villumsen finally claims time trial gold

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Linda Villumsen powered to victory in the road cycling world championship individual time trial on Tuesday, claiming the title that had always eluded her.

Twice runner-up and three-times a bronze medallist, Villumsen finally got to the top of the podium with a time of 40 minutes 29.87 seconds over the 29.9 km course, according to unofficial results.

Dressed all in black and riding a stealth black bike, Villumsen had looked set for a commanding victory until Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen provided a late fright, crossing 2.54 seconds behind to take the silver.

Defending champion Lisa Brennauer of Germany had to settle for the bronze. (Editing by Ed Osmond)