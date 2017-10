MELBOURNE, April 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s Anna Meares set a world record in the 500 metres time trial at the track cycling world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.

Meares’s time of 33.010 seconds eclipsed the previous mark of 33.296 set by Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in Pruszkow, Poland in 2009.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

