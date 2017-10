MELBOURNE, April 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Anna Meares set a world record in the women’s individual sprint to top qualifying at the track world championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

The reigning world champion’s time of 10.782 seconds eclipsed the 10.793 mark set by Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in Moscow in 2010.

