MELBOURNE, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain set a world record to top qualifying in the women’s team pursuit at the track cycling world championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Roswell’s time of three minutes 16.850 seconds in the 3,000 metre pursuit eclipsed the previous mark of 3:17.053 set by Australia minutes earlier in the qualifying session.

