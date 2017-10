MELBOURNE, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain smashed their own world record to win the women’s team pursuit title at the world championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell’s time of three minutes 15.720 seconds smashed the 3:16.850 mark they had set in the qualifying round earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by John O‘Brien)

