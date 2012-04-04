FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-Germany sets track world record in women's team sprint
#Olympics News
April 4, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

Cycling-Germany sets track world record in women's team sprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany set a world record to lead qualifying in the women’s team sprint at the track world cycling championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel’s time of 32.630 seconds in their qualifying heat at the Hisense Arena eclipsed the previous mark of 32.754 set by Britain’s Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish at the London World Cup meet in February.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O‘Brien)

